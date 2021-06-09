https://noqreport.com/2021/06/09/fearing-political-blowback-biden-quietly-resumes-obama-goal-of-closing-gitmo-report/

Source: AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa

His old boss Barack Obama couldn’t close the deal, but that’s not stopping President Biden from seeking to close Guantanamo Bay—but he’s not taking the usual route. Apparently fearing “political blowback,” according to a new report this week from NBC News, Biden is attempting a quieter “under-the-radar approach” to close the U.S. detention facility on Cuba’s southeastern coast.

According to NBC’s reporting : After initial plans for a more aggressive push to close the facility — including rebuffed attempts to recruit a special envoy to oversee the strategy — the White House changed course, sources said. The administration has opted to wait before it reaches out to Congress, which has thwarted previous efforts to close the camp, because of fears that political outcry might interfere with the rest of Biden’s agenda. A former administration official told NBC News that Biden’s team doesn’t want closing Guantanamo “to become a dominant issue that blows up” or for the issue “to become a lightning rod.”

Thanks to NBC’s reporting, that may be exactly what happens as Biden seeks to “show some progress on closing” the facility before this fall’s 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, after […]

Read the whole story at townhall.com

