http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/b3lpYDS4nHE/irs-is-investigating-release-of-tax-information-of-wealthy-americans-11623179470

The ProPublica article highlighted years in which Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos and others paid little or no income tax.

Photo: saul loeb/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...