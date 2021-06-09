https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/557485-florida-rep-val-demings-officially-enters-senate-race-against-rubio

Rep. Val DemingsValdez (Val) Venita DemingsBlack women look to build upon gains in coming elections Nikki Fried, only statewide elected Democrat in Florida, launches challenge to DeSantis Democrats plot next move after GOP sinks Jan. 6 probe MORE (D-Fla.) officially launched her Senate campaign in Florida on Wednesday, becoming the highest-profile Democrat yet to announce a challenge to Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioSenate passes long-delayed China bill Senate Republicans urge Biden administration to keep Palestinian diplomatic missions closed UFOs are (probably) not secret Chinese spy planes MORE (R-Fla.).

“Unlike some in Washington, I never tired of standing up for what I believe is right, because no one is above the law,” Demings said in a video announcing her candidacy. “But it turns out, there are some in Washington who prefer the same old tired ways of doing business.”

She added: “I’m running for the United States Senate because of two simple words: Never tired.”

Demings, a former Orlando police chief and a rising star among Florida Democrats, had been expected for weeks to launch a Senate bid. Several other Democrats are already seeking the party’s nomination, including former Rep. Alan Grayson Alan Mark GraysonDemings raises Democrats’ hopes in uphill fight to defeat Rubio Demings planning to run for Senate instead of Florida governor Florida’s Darren Soto fends off Dem challenge from Alan Grayson MORE (D-Fla.).

But Demings almost certainly enters the race with the most star power among Democrats. She was included on President Biden Joe BidenHouse Judiciary Democrats call on DOJ to reverse decision on Trump defense Democratic super PAC targets Youngkin over voting rights Harris dubs first foreign trip a success amid criticism over border MORE’s shortlist of potential running mates last summer before serving as one of the House impeachment managers during former President Donald Trump Donald TrumpJack Ciattarelli wins GOP primary in New Jersey governor’s race House Judiciary Democrats call on DOJ to reverse decision on Trump defense Democratic super PAC targets Youngkin over voting rights MORE’s second Senate trial in February.

Still, she – or any other Democrat – will likely face a challenge against Rubio next year. Democrats have suffered a series of disappointing election cycles in Florida in recent years, most recently in 2020 when Trump carried the state for a second time and two Democrats lost key Miami-area House seats that they had flipped just two years earlier.

Particularly alarming for Democrats was their performance in Miami-Dade County, the state’s largest Democratic stronghold and one that the party typically needs to win by big margins.

Biden carried the county in November, but by less than 8 points. By comparison, Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonMcAuliffe wins Democratic primary in Virginia governor’s race As organized religion declines, is conspiracy the new religion of Republicans? McAuliffe looms large as Virginia Democrats pick governor nominee MORE won it in the 2016 presidential race by nearly 30 points, while still losing the state overall.

In announcing her campaign on Wednesday, Demings touted her law enforcement experience, boasting that violent crime in Orlando dropped during her tenure as chief of police. That argument seeks to counter Republicans’ argument that Democratic leadership has led to a rise in violent crime nationwide.

Rubio, appearing on Fox News on Tuesday night, hours before Demings announced her candidacy, went on the attack, claiming that his opponent had aligned herself with her party’s far-left wing – a talking point that is sure to dominate his 2022 reelection campaign.

“None of them will admit to being a socialist,” Rubio said. “She probably won’t. But she certainly has voted for socialist things.”

Demings pushed back against that claim in an interview with the Orlando Sentinel on Tuesday, saying that she is not a socialist and casting Rubio’s line of attack as a sign that Republicans are threatened by her candidacy.

“Desperate people will do and say desperate things,” she said. “And I don’t blame Rubio and the GOP for being very concerned about me running for the United States Senate against Marco Rubio.”

