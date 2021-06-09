https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/foo-fighters-allow-vaccinated-fans-madison-square-garden-concert/

The Foo Fighters will be performing at Madison Square Garden on June 20, but the concert will be for vaccinated fans only.

The event is the first concert at the venue in over 15 months, due to COVID restrictions.

“The Garden is ready to rock,” James Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment, said in a statement. “We’ve been waiting for this moment for 15 months and are excited to finally welcome a packed house of roaring, fully-vaccinated Foo Fighters fans to Madison Square Garden.”

Tickets for the vaccinated-only event will be $50 to $119.

Mayor Bill DeBlasio has also announced a mega-concert to take place in Central Park on August 21. He has enlisted famed music producer Clive Davis to try and pull it off.

Instead of banning the unvaccinated, he will have separate sections for those who have had the rushed out jab and those who haven’t. Additionally, at least 70 percent of tickets will go to those who have been vaccinated.

“Although no lineup has been set yet, de Blasio said he wants a three-hour show for 60,000 fans and eight ‘iconic’ musicians performing. There will be both vaccinated and non-vaccinated sections; at least 70 percent of the tickets will go to people who can prove that they got the shot, however. Most tickets will be free,” NBC reports.

