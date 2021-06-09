https://noqreport.com/2021/06/09/george-soros-radical-billionaires-exposed-as-massive-hypocrites-in-huge-tax-leak-to-propublica/

George Soros has staked himself out as one of the world’s foremost “philanthropists.” But despite the multi-billionaire’s insistence that the world’s citizens pay their “fair share” of their government’s often wasteful spending, the left-wing titan himself has dodged paying taxes at least three years in a row.

This is one of the many revelations on the world’s richest people as recently disclosed in a tax document dump to the activist journalist group ProPublica.

“George Soros paid no federal income tax three years in a row,” ProPublica said in an overview of its findings.

“Soros, an investor, paid no federal income taxes between 2016 and 2018,” CNBC noted , “which was a result of him losing money on his investments, his spokesman told ProPublica.”

The “radical” billionaire has nonetheless been at the forefront of pushing socialist policies around the world. Soros has retained control of his vast sums of wealth by creating an elaborate network of “charities” and “foundations” that allow him to wield outsized influence over nation’s policies.

In 2017, Soros transferred most of his wealth to the Open Society Foundations, which were founded to influence government policies.“The billionaire philanthropist transferred $18 billion to Open Society Foundations, a sprawling international group of charities that […]

