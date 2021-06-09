https://www.glennbeck.com/radio/is-our-economy-being-destroyed-on-purpose-inflation-lessons-from-germany-part-ii

An upcoming book, “The Chief Witness: Escape from China’s Modern-Day Concentration Camps,” details one woman’s “fight to survive” inside one of China’s 380 unspeakably horrific concentration camps.

On “The Glenn Beck Radio Program” this week, Glenn asked why, after seeing horrors like this in history before, aren’t we taking acting to stop this? Companies like Apple, Google, and Facebook not only continue to work with China, but have sometimes even given the Chinese Communist Party the tools it needs to spy on its people.

Glenn read an excerpt from the book in which co-author Sayragul Sauytbay describes the concentration camp where she was incarcerated for the “crime” of being one of the China’s ethnic minorities and the shocking details of what she witnessed and experienced as a prisoner.

“I can’t tell you how disgusted I am. … It means nothing to say ‘never forget‘ if you won’t talk about the things that lead to the Holocaust. ‘Never forget’ doesn’t mean just remember their names and remember what happened, but look at the seeds that are being planted today so we don’t go down that road,” Glenn said after reading the disturbing details.

“How do you make sure that that doesn’t happen, if you won’t talk about the seeds that are being planted? It’s too late when the tree has its vines all around your neck. It’s too late. Silence in the face of evil, is evil itself. Not to stand, is to stand. The world is becoming more and more deaf to evil. It is all becoming perverted. What is happening in China is evil, and I don’t care if it’s Disney, or Apple, or Facebook, or anybody else that is doing business in China … you’re part of the problem,” he went on to say.

“We must stand together … to stand for the Jewish people. To stand for the Chinese Uighurs. To stand against another coming Holocaust, wherever it might happen in the world. To stand against this evil of critical race theory. It is evil.”

