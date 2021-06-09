https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/glenn-obama-marxist-seeds

Former President Barack Obama sat down with CNN’s Anderson Cooper recently for an interview scheduled to air in full on Friday. During the interview, Obama scoffed at the idea that

critical race theory could be a “threat to our Republic,” while claiming that “right-wing media venues” are “stoking the fear and resentment of a white population.”

On the radio program Wednesday, Glenn Beck set the record straight: the right-wing media’s efforts to call out the far-left have nothing to do with race in America, but rather everything to do with protecting our way of life that is being threatened more and more each day by the radical, Marxist ideology seeping into government.

“Mr. Obama, you lied,” Glenn asserted. “You used the IRS to hunt down your enemy. You spied on the media. And your health care package, which was supposed to save every American $3,000 per year, has helped some, perhaps, while raising the cost of everyone’s health care in double and triple percentages. But the worst thing that you did, is you planted, you watered, and you protected the Marxist seeds, by crying race.”

Watch the video clip below to hear more from Glenn:

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

