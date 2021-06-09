http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/vTkUPAgA32o/

Giving non-citizens the right to vote in local elections across the United States invites foreign interference in the electoral process, Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC) says in a statement shared with Breitbart News.

Duncan has introduced in Congress the Eliminating Foreign Intervention in Elections Act, which would strip federal funds from local and state governments that allow non-citizens to vote in local and state elections. The legislation has six co-sponsors, including Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Ted Budd (R-SC).

Duncan said in a statement:

Under the America Last policies of the Biden/Harris administration, the crisis at the border is the worst we have seen there in our nation’s history. In fact, they have undone many of the most effective enforcement procedures used by the Trump Administration without having any plan in place to replace them.

Duncan continued:

We need to be sending a clear signal to the world that we fully and completely oppose illegal immigration. I cannot think of a worse idea at this time than incentivizing and normalizing illegal immigration by extending voting rights to non-citizens. This has the very real potential to worsen both the border crisis and cause a greater erosion of confidence in our electoral process.

[Emphasis added] Voting in this country is a right that should be solely limited to American citizens. Allowing non-citizens or illegal immigrants to vote, even if only in state or local elections, gives foreign nationals influence on some of the most important decisions impacting our families, our rights, and our representation in government. [Emphasis added] The Eliminating Foreign Intervention in Elections Act will stop the dilution of American citizen voting that has become a hallmark of the Marxist assaults on our institutions. I hope my colleagues will join me in working to secure the integrity of our elections for our citizens now and for generations to come. [Emphasis added]

This month, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) asked state lawmakers to move forward on a statewide plan that would extend voting rights in local municipality elections to non-citizens.

Scott wrote in a letter to lawmakers:

… I ask the Legislature to revisit the issue of non-citizen voting in a more comprehensive manner and develop a statewide policy or a uniform template and process for those municipalities wishing to grant the right of voting in local elections to all legal residents.

Already, seven cities in Maryland allow non-citizens to vote in local elections, as well as San Francisco, California. Meanwhile, New York City, New York and Boston, Massachusetts are considering extending voting rights to non-citizens.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.

