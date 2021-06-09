https://hannity.com/media-room/graham-covid-lab-leak-cover-up-by-media-politicians-stinks-to-high-heaven/

GRAHAM ON FIRE: ‘This Whole Thing is a Joke, I Don’t Trust Schiff or Nadler to Find the Truth’ on Ukraine

posted by Hannity Staff – 12.06.19

Sen. Lindsey Graham continued to throw more cold-water on the Democrats’ never-ending impeachment fantasy this week; calling the entire exercise a “joke” and saying he can’t trust Adam Schiff or Jerrold Nadler to “find the truth” on Ukraine.

“I think it’s a bad day for the country. I think this whole thing is a joke. Mueller, I trusted. I don’t trust Schiff. I don’t trust Nadler to find the truth,” said Graham at the US Capitol.

“So, what happened? We had four law professors give their opinions for one day at the Judiciary Committee and Pelosi’s directing Articles of Impeachment to be drafted. That tells you all you need to know,” he added.

Watch Graham’s comments above.