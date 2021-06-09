https://hannity.com/media-room/graham-covid-lab-leak-cover-up-by-media-politicians-stinks-to-high-heaven/
GRAHAM ON FIRE: ‘This Whole Thing is a Joke, I Don’t Trust Schiff or Nadler to Find the Truth’ on Ukraine
posted by Hannity Staff – 12.06.19
Sen. Lindsey Graham continued to throw more cold-water on the Democrats’ never-ending impeachment fantasy this week; calling the entire exercise a “joke” and saying he can’t trust Adam Schiff or Jerrold Nadler to “find the truth” on Ukraine.
“I think it’s a bad day for the country. I think this whole thing is a joke. Mueller, I trusted. I don’t trust Schiff. I don’t trust Nadler to find the truth,” said Graham at the US Capitol.
“So, what happened? We had four law professors give their opinions for one day at the Judiciary Committee and Pelosi’s directing Articles of Impeachment to be drafted. That tells you all you need to know,” he added.
Watch Graham’s comments above.
GRAHAM ON FIRE: Media Using ‘Migrant Caravan’ to Frame Trump as ‘Cruel, Heartless Bastard’
posted by Hannity Staff – 11.28.18
Sen. Lindsey Graham stopped by ‘Hannity’ Tuesday night to weigh-in on the media’s blatant double-standard when it comes to border security; saying when President Obama uses tear gas it’s to “protect the country” but when President Trump uses tear gas he’s a “cruel, heartless bastard.”
“You see these statistics from the Obama years and all the times they used tear gas: Do you remember any reports, any hysteria from the media about that?” asked Hannity.
“How long does it take to figure this out? When it comes to Obama, when he uses tear gas it’s to protect the country. The narrative is that Trump is a cruel, heartless bastard that uses tear gas on kids. When the Obama administration uses tear gas it’s to protect our country from being overrun,” said Graham.
Watch Sen. Lindsey Graham on ‘Hannity’ above.