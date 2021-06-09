Since Biden won’t do the job, Texas is stepping up

Biden’s open border policies are deadly dangerous for everyone across the country.@TxDPS has apprehended enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman, & child in the state of NY.

TX has stepped up to secure the border.

More to come at the #BorderSummitTX tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/A4nlh2gTXP

— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 9, 2021