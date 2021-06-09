https://noqreport.com/2021/06/09/h-r-1-reintroduced-piecemeal-through-similar-legislation-in-the-states/

Share the truth

While the 117th Congress House Resolution 1 ‘For the People’ is awaiting a vote in the Senate, the Voter Integrity Project of Look Ahead America (LAA) has released a comprehensive state-by-state report of “attempts to pass dangerous elements of HR1 through state legislatures.”

UncoverDC wrote about H.R.1 in March, and now Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he will bring the bill up for voting later this month, but West Virginia Senator, Joe Manchin, has expressed vocal opposition, making passage questionable. The bill has wide implications and would affect all three branches of the federal government, including election law.

It was called “clean elections reform” by Democrat sponsor John Sarbanes and summarized as a bill that would “expand Americans’ access to the ballot box, reduce the influence of big money in politics, strengthen ethics rules for public servants, and implement other anti-corruption measures for the purpose of fortifying our democracy.”

Republican Senator Ted Cruz wrote :

“They wrote it to expand voter fraud and try to ensure that they’ll never lose again. The bill mandates registering nearly everyone in the country to vote, regardless of their eligibility, prevents states from maintaining the integrity of their voting rolls or removing dead […]

Read the whole story at uncoverdc.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

