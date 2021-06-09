https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/09/here-we-go-again-ig-report-says-police-didnt-clear-lafayette-park-for-trump-photo-op/

A new report from the Inspector General of the Interior Department has found that police DID NOT clear Lafayette Park last summer during the George Floyd protests in order to allow then-President Trump to have a photo-op at the nearby St. John’s church:

Interior Department’s inspector general says U.S. Park Police didn’t violently clear protestors from Lafayette Park so Trump could do his Bible photo op. The watchdog said the decision was made hours earlier so that fencing could be installed.https://t.co/dJ3ufSlFx7 pic.twitter.com/Gxqq5QbUon — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) June 9, 2021

Kayleigh McEnany tweeted, “Here we go again!” noting she “said this from the podium endlessly”:

Here we go again! Episode 100 in “the press was wrong, Trump was right!” I said this from the podium endlessly. But only now do they finally report the truth: “Police did not clear Lafayette Park area so Trump could hold ‘Bible’ photo op: Watchdog”https://t.co/ggpy6rYVtw — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) June 9, 2021

The IG also faulted the Park Police for not having a “detailed dispersal warning policy”:

The watchdog report indicates that not everyone in LaFayette Park heard sound-amplifying long-range acoustic devices used to warn peaceful protesters assembling outside the White House on June 1, 2020. The report finds Park Police do NOT have a detailed dispersal warning policy. — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) June 9, 2021

And here’s Trump statement, rightfully taking a victory lap:

Trump statement after Inspector General says former president did not clear Lafayette Park for now famous photo op with a Bible in front of St John’s Church near White House pic.twitter.com/puOb4PyPeQ — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) June 9, 2021

***

