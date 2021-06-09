https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/09/here-we-go-again-ig-report-says-police-didnt-clear-lafayette-park-for-trump-photo-op/

A new report from the Inspector General of the Interior Department has found that police DID NOT clear Lafayette Park last summer during the George Floyd protests in order to allow then-President Trump to have a photo-op at the nearby St. John’s church:

Kayleigh McEnany tweeted, “Here we go again!” noting she “said this from the podium endlessly”:

The IG also faulted the Park Police for not having a “detailed dispersal warning policy”:

And here’s Trump statement, rightfully taking a victory lap:

