Jennifer Bridges, a nurse at Houston Methodist Hospital, has come forward with more information about her employer’s criminal attempts at suppressing the truth about the dangers of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines.

Bridges told Del Bigtree during a recent episode of The Highwire that she and her coworkers at Houston Methodist are now forbidden from logging any adverse reactions to Chinese Virus injections on the company’s official records.

“Every time a nurse or another employee comes out with an adverse reaction, they basically tell them in the ER … ‘No, it’s not an adverse reaction. This is just an intolerance.’ And they don’t report it properly and they don’t address it properly,” Bridges explained.

“And I’ve actually been in contact with somebody in the hospital system that deals with, like, the charting and the finalization of people’s charts … They have told me that officially Methodist has told them, ‘Do not list any adverse reactions on anybody’s chart related to the vaccine.’”

Houston Methodist was also in the news recently for a lawsuit that was filed by at least 112 of its employees who say they are being unlawfully coerced and threatened into getting jabbed as a condition of employment.

“People are being told to not talk about this, not address it, and not label it on charts,” Bridges says about Houston Methodist’s fascist behavior. “As employees, [we] have to go to the system and document these adverse reactions because Methodist is not doing it.”

You can watch a clip of Jennifer Bridges talking to Del Bigtree about Houston Methodist’s illegal covid vaccine mandate below:

Houston Methodist, Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates are all guilty of crimes against humanity

Meanwhile, the Chinese Virus house of cards is crumbling by the day as more revelations from the Fauci Emails emerge, painting a picture of total corruption, fraud and crimes against humanity hinged on the back of a global “pandemic.”

If Houston Methodist does not take a step back from its medical fascism crusade, it could soon find itself on the wrong side of history facing the same potential punishments that Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates and the other successors of Josef Mengele who are in clear violation of the Nuremberg Code may soon face.

Does Houston Medical’s leadership really want to face possible war crimes charges concerning these fake “vaccines?” Do they really want to find themselves mired in litigation as they continue to drag their reputation through the mud with each passing day?

This writer would certainly never get an operation there, as who knows what kind of medical “accident” might occur under that type of leadership. Who in his right mind would ever put his life in the hands of medical personnel who see nothing wrong with discarding the Hippocratic Oath while lying about the damaging effects of experimental gene therapy injections?

“Their boss claims 99% compliance on the shot-taking. 99%? Seems high. What did they do to get that, if true? We know there were adverse events,” wrote one commenter at National File. “They are required to report them but choose not to? How does an employer keep 26K employees in line? Oh yeah, they kick them out.”

“This covid madness continues to ruin people’s lives, one way or the other,” this same person added, emphasizing the ridiculousness of all the Chinese Virus nonsense. “All shots (vaccines) are not alike and frankly, neither adults nor kids need most of the ones they want to push on the population, but especially this deadly Covid-19 stuff.”

More related news stories about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines and medical fascism can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Sources for this article include:

NationalFile.com

NaturalNews.com

NationalFile.com

