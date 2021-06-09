https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/got-giant-bug-lands-joe-bidens-neck-departs-europe-video/

Joe Biden on Wednesday departed to Europe from Joint Base Andrews for his first foreign trip.

Joe Biden will spend 8 days in Europe and participate in the G7 summit in Cornwall.

Biden told reporters that he will make it “clear to Putin and to China that Europe and United States are tight.”

Not one reporter at Joint Base Andrews asked Joe Biden a hard-hitting question.

The media was more interested on the giant bug that landed on Joe Biden’s neck.

VIDEO:

President Biden gets the cicada treatment on the way to Europe pic.twitter.com/ywthb2hIJy — The Recount (@therecount) June 9, 2021

A clueless looking Biden walked over to reporters and told them to watch out for the cicadas.

VIDEO:

Biden: “Watch out for the cicadas. I just got one — it got me.” pic.twitter.com/NY41opxTle — The Recount (@therecount) June 9, 2021

