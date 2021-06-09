https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jane-fonda-strikes-again/

Hanoi Jane joined activists in Northern Minnesota to protest the Enbridge 3 Pipeline

People chained themselves to equipment and occupied a pump station in Minnesota as part of protests against the Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline being built from Canada to the U.S.

Critics say the project would worsen the climate emergency, risk oil spills & infringe on tribal land. pic.twitter.com/wYlHpM5Rpe

— AJ+ (@ajplus) June 8, 2021