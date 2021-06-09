https://noqreport.com/2021/06/09/joe-biden-not-a-joke-global-warming-the-greatest-threat-facing-america/

Share the truth

Joe Biden Talks Global Warming President Joe Biden claimed Wednesday that the greatest threat to America was global warming in a speech to American troops in the United Kingdom.

Biden asked the nations of the world to commit to “ambitious climate action” to stop climate change and stop the world from warming no more than 1.5 degrees celsius.

Biden claimed that when he was elected as vice president with President Barack Obama, the Joint Chiefs of Staff told them that global warming was the greatest threat to the United States.

“The military sat us down and let us know what the greatest threats facing America were, the greatest physical threats,” Biden recalled. “This is not a joke. You know what the joint chiefs told us the greatest threat facing America was? Global warming.”

The president spoke to American troops stationed at the Royal Air Force Mildenhall base prior to his meeting with world leaders at the G7 summit of world leaders in Cornwall.

Biden warned of “significant population movement” because of global warming, including “fights over land, millions of people leaving places because they’re literally sinking below the sea like in Indonesia because of the fights over land that is not there anymore.”The idea […]

Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

