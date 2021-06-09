https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/joe-biden-troops-stationed-royal-air-force-mildenhall-keep-forgetting-president-video/
Joe Biden on Wednesday evening landed in the UK and addressed troops at Royal Air Force Mildenhall.
Joe Biden will spend 8 days in Europe and participate in the G7 summit in Cornwall.
At one point during his awkward speech, Joe Biden said he keeps forgetting he’s president.
“I keep forgetting I’m President,” Dementia Joe said.
VIDEO:
.@JoeBiden: “I keep forgetting I’m President.”
🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/SJJMBphM5k
— HARLAN Z. HILL 🇺🇸 (@Harlan) June 9, 2021
