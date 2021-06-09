https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/09/joe-pay-attention-heres-the-first-lady-at-president-bidens-heartfelt-and-at-times-soaring-speech-according-to-nicolle-wallace/

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden made a stop at a U.S. Air Force base in the U.K., where the president upgraded the greatest threat facing America from white supremacy to climate change. He also forgot he was president there for a moment, but MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said “the connection between this president and the first lady and our troops” was impossible to miss.

MSNBC’s @NicolleWallace waxes rhapsodic about Biden’s bumbling remarks in England: “a heartfelt and at times soaring speech … impossible to miss the sincerity and the connection between this president and first lady and our troops” pic.twitter.com/Kj5KPeosm2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 9, 2021

Here’s the first lady telling the troops to sit down, and also telling her husband to pay attention.

This is so embarrassing. 🤦🏻‍♂️ At least now we know who’s really pulling the strings! pic.twitter.com/KDldVhszaT — Alex (@NotAlexSheppard) June 9, 2021

This is nauseating. Really, like I want to puke. These 2 surely do not represent MY military family.👌🏼 — Em81 (@Emmy12700) June 9, 2021

Our enemies are licking their chops. — Equality 7-2521 (@Vanwag22) June 9, 2021

There he is with that mask again….. — Patriot 1776 (@MAGAI776) June 9, 2021

Seriously, why is he still wearing that mask?

We’re sorry we don’t have footage of the soaring part of the speech.

Cringe worthy for sure! — Paul Schatz (@Paul_Schatz) June 9, 2021

Holy shit is that bad. The editorializing is off the charts. 🤢 — Vin Sidious (@VinSidious) June 9, 2021

North Korea got State TV competition — Against the NWO (@harrisclownshow) June 9, 2021

“President Biden’s first trip comes at a moment of strength” 🤦🏻‍♀️ They don’t even care that their bias is front and center. — DonnaT2d (@DonnaT2d) June 9, 2021

You love to see it.

#44 sent back the bust of Churchill, and also sent an iPod of his own speeches, but Trump was the problem. 🙄 — Chris (@TheRealChrisCCI) June 9, 2021

She ranks as one of the most vacuous teleprompter readers on TV. There’s zero value to her segment other than propaganda. — 🇺🇸 CWakeman (@CWakeman4) June 9, 2021

Troops look enthralled 🙄 — Mr. Sprinkles 🍩 🇺🇸 (@LAWDOG2929) June 9, 2021

Has she lost her mind or does she think the rest of us have? This is flat out embarrassing. — SWFLRightWinger (@RightSwfl) June 9, 2021

Pandering to dictators? You mean like Obama and Biden with Iran, Assad, Chavez, Castro, etc. — Jon Bassoff (@CoachJEB18) June 9, 2021

Remember when Barack Obama did “the wave” with Raul Castro and then posed in front of a five-story mural of Ché Guevara?

We all know the Biden administration is a big, fat joke, as is Wallace. She might just as well join the administration. Our military troops LOVED Trump; now they show up because they’re told to. Nothing Biden does is “soaring.” Give us a break, Wallace. — 🇺🇸 One Tweet At a Time 🌟🌟🌟 (@JaneToegel) June 9, 2021

Our troops loved Trump too much — remember the Code Red at CNN when some of our troops in Germany wanted Trump to sign their MAGA hats? None other than Jim Acosta led a panel examining the ramifications. Should they be disciplined?

Here, CNN asks if troops serving in a war zone on Christmas should be disciplined for having Trump sign ‘Trump 2020’ gear. Is there any line of questioning beneath CNN? pic.twitter.com/dc4UU3Chyc — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 27, 2018

