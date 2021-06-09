https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/09/joe-pay-attention-heres-the-first-lady-at-president-bidens-heartfelt-and-at-times-soaring-speech-according-to-nicolle-wallace/

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden made a stop at a U.S. Air Force base in the U.K., where the president upgraded the greatest threat facing America from white supremacy to climate change. He also forgot he was president there for a moment, but MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said “the connection between this president and the first lady and our troops” was impossible to miss.

Here’s the first lady telling the troops to sit down, and also telling her husband to pay attention.

Seriously, why is he still wearing that mask?

We’re sorry we don’t have footage of the soaring part of the speech.

Remember when Barack Obama did “the wave” with Raul Castro and then posed in front of a five-story mural of Ché Guevara?

Our troops loved Trump too much — remember the Code Red at CNN when some of our troops in Germany wanted Trump to sign their MAGA hats? None other than Jim Acosta led a panel examining the ramifications. Should they be disciplined?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...