https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/09/joe-pay-attention-heres-the-first-lady-at-president-bidens-heartfelt-and-at-times-soaring-speech-according-to-nicolle-wallace/
As Twitchy reported earlier, President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden made a stop at a U.S. Air Force base in the U.K., where the president upgraded the greatest threat facing America from white supremacy to climate change. He also forgot he was president there for a moment, but MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said “the connection between this president and the first lady and our troops” was impossible to miss.
MSNBC’s @NicolleWallace waxes rhapsodic about Biden’s bumbling remarks in England: “a heartfelt and at times soaring speech … impossible to miss the sincerity and the connection between this president and first lady and our troops” pic.twitter.com/Kj5KPeosm2
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 9, 2021
Here’s the first lady telling the troops to sit down, and also telling her husband to pay attention.
This is so embarrassing. 🤦🏻♂️
At least now we know who’s really pulling the strings! pic.twitter.com/KDldVhszaT
— Alex (@NotAlexSheppard) June 9, 2021
— CMDCMstr3 (@CmdcMstr3) June 9, 2021
This is nauseating. Really, like I want to puke. These 2 surely do not represent MY military family.👌🏼
— Em81 (@Emmy12700) June 9, 2021
Our enemies are licking their chops.
— Equality 7-2521 (@Vanwag22) June 9, 2021
There he is with that mask again…..
— Patriot 1776 (@MAGAI776) June 9, 2021
Seriously, why is he still wearing that mask?
We’re sorry we don’t have footage of the soaring part of the speech.
Cringe worthy for sure!
— Paul Schatz (@Paul_Schatz) June 9, 2021
Holy shit is that bad. The editorializing is off the charts. 🤢
— Vin Sidious (@VinSidious) June 9, 2021
North Korea got State TV competition
— Against the NWO (@harrisclownshow) June 9, 2021
“President Biden’s first trip comes at a moment of strength” 🤦🏻♀️
They don’t even care that their bias is front and center.
— DonnaT2d (@DonnaT2d) June 9, 2021
— @BeagleMom (@BeagleMom6) June 9, 2021
You love to see it.
#44 sent back the bust of Churchill, and also sent an iPod of his own speeches, but Trump was the problem. 🙄
— Chris (@TheRealChrisCCI) June 9, 2021
“Sincerity…” pic.twitter.com/saHfoNY6Bl
— SandyL 🇺🇸 (@saRRLob) June 9, 2021
Mockingbird clown show @NicolleDWallace
— MarkusKapono (@KaponoMarkus) June 9, 2021
She ranks as one of the most vacuous teleprompter readers on TV. There’s zero value to her segment other than propaganda.
— 🇺🇸 CWakeman (@CWakeman4) June 9, 2021
Troops look enthralled 🙄
— Mr. Sprinkles 🍩 🇺🇸 (@LAWDOG2929) June 9, 2021
Has she lost her mind or does she think the rest of us have? This is flat out embarrassing.
— SWFLRightWinger (@RightSwfl) June 9, 2021
Pandering to dictators? You mean like Obama and Biden with Iran, Assad, Chavez, Castro, etc.
— Jon Bassoff (@CoachJEB18) June 9, 2021
Remember when Barack Obama did “the wave” with Raul Castro and then posed in front of a five-story mural of Ché Guevara?
We all know the Biden administration is a big, fat joke, as is Wallace. She might just as well join the administration.
Our military troops LOVED Trump; now they show up because they’re told to. Nothing Biden does is “soaring.” Give us a break, Wallace.
— 🇺🇸 One Tweet At a Time 🌟🌟🌟 (@JaneToegel) June 9, 2021
Our troops loved Trump too much — remember the Code Red at CNN when some of our troops in Germany wanted Trump to sign their MAGA hats? None other than Jim Acosta led a panel examining the ramifications. Should they be disciplined?
Here, CNN asks if troops serving in a war zone on Christmas should be disciplined for having Trump sign ‘Trump 2020’ gear.
Is there any line of questioning beneath CNN? pic.twitter.com/dc4UU3Chyc
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 27, 2018
Related:
Joe Biden updates Air Force personnel on ‘the greatest threat facing America’ (it’s changed since last week) https://t.co/bWsE6q14VO
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 9, 2021