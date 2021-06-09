https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/09/john-hayward-imagines-hunter-bidens-fate-if-we-still-had-real-provocative-comedians-in-america/

We were going to say, here’s a great thread by Breitbart’s John Hayward about the media’s reaction to Hunter Biden’s casually dropping the N-word in texts to his white lawyer, telling him things like, “n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates.” The thing is, it never got past the Daily Mail; not surprisingly, the story didn’t make Brian Stelter’s newsletter.

Anyway, here is a great thread from Hayward about Hunter Biden and the media in general.

Hunter Biden spewing the N-word is about to be memory-holed faster than anything except Kids In Cages. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) June 9, 2021

“Republicans pounce on old Hunter Biden texts that appear to use racist language!” the media will howl, a week after an actress was dubbed “KKK Princess” and forced to issue a groveling apology for attending a ball when she was a teenager — John Hayward (@Doc_0) June 9, 2021

Up next from DNC Media: Why Only White Supremacists Care About Joe Biden’s Son Tossing Around the N-Word Like a Gangster In a Tarantino Film — John Hayward (@Doc_0) June 9, 2021

If we still had real, provocative comedians in America, Hunter Biden would be the central character in a hilarious show about Biden-D.C.-media corruption: immune to every rule and standard, showered with riches despite being a perpetual train wreck — John Hayward (@Doc_0) June 9, 2021

We just learned a couple of weeks ago that in 2019, Hunter Biden pitched himself for a reality TV show, which would have suited him.

The Hunter Biden N-word story will be an important milestone in the Left’s effort to write itself an exception from cancel culture. A massive effort is underway to establish that only left-wingers can launch cancel attacks, and lefty royalty is completely protected from them. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) June 9, 2021

Here’s the trajectory the story will take: first, the media will try to bury it completely. We’re in that stage right now. Their excuse is that Hunter is not an elected official so the story is irrelevant. Needless to say, that excuse is only available to Democrat royalty. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) June 9, 2021

DNC Media will probably succeed in burying the story unless someone with left-wing credentials expresses disapproval. There will be no “Internet on fire!” shake-and-bake coverage of THIS controversy, they way they’d use 5 Tweets to build flood-the-zone coverage of a Republican. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) June 9, 2021

In the unlikely event that reactions from non-lefty sources builds to the point where DNC Media can no longer ignore the story, they will grudgingly cover it with “Republicans pounce!” framework. The narrative will be about the Right’s reaction, not Biden’s actions. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) June 9, 2021

This narrative will be linked to the growing pushback against Critical Race Theory and other left-wing race-baiting extremism. The storyline will be that white supremacist Republicans are using poor Hunter as a weapon to subvert the noble and pure anti-racism crusade. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) June 9, 2021

You’ll be told that all of the “obsessive” right-wing focus on Hunter’s “old” text messages are a scurrilous effort to distract America from the vital war against Systemic Racism. Hunter was just joking with a friend. He’s left-wing royalty, so he CAN’T be racist, by definition. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) June 9, 2021

The “Republicans pounce” framework will be adapted into sneering dismissals of the argument that Hunter’s free pass means cancel culture is hypocritical and politicized. The media will prefer to use terms like “accountability culture” when accusing the Right of sabotaging it. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) June 9, 2021

In the very unlikely event the waters of this controversy begin lapping at Joe Biden’s door – as would have happened within an hour of the revelations if he was Republican – Kamala will be deployed as a shield to dismiss racism allegations with a great deal of robotic laughter. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) June 9, 2021

You will then be told that Hunter Biden’s use of the N-word is actually YOUR fault, Mr. and Mrs. White America. He’s just a helpless pawn of Systemic Racism. YOU made him do it. YOU made him think using that word is acceptable. He’s up on the cross to atone for YOUR sins. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) June 9, 2021

Helpful left-wing activists will manufacture a “hate crime” story if nothing that can be spun that way is readily available. You will then be told that all mentions of Hunter Biden are just attempts to distract from that REAL story and the Deeper Truth About America it reveals. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) June 9, 2021

The final result will be firmer establishment of the principle that only left-wingers can initiate cancel culture attacks, and left-wing royalty is immune to cancellation. Every criticism of someone like Joe Biden’s son is, by definition, “bad faith” and should be ignored. /end — John Hayward (@Doc_0) June 9, 2021

Of course that’s the case. Cancel culture isn’t a set of standards. It’s a weapon to use against political enemies. Why would they use that weapon against themselves? — Barner Cat (@Barner2024) June 9, 2021

It turns out #HunterBiden is the only white guy allowed to use the n-word and live. pic.twitter.com/OlC5pFnvfH — Kelli Kobor (@PublicDomainiac) June 9, 2021

He’s right, though … that story disappeared faster than kids in cages.

