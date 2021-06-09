https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/09/john-hayward-imagines-hunter-bidens-fate-if-we-still-had-real-provocative-comedians-in-america/

We were going to say, here’s a great thread by Breitbart’s John Hayward about the media’s reaction to Hunter Biden’s casually dropping the N-word in texts to his white lawyer, telling him things like, “n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates.” The thing is, it never got past the Daily Mail; not surprisingly, the story didn’t make Brian Stelter’s newsletter.

Anyway, here is a great thread from Hayward about Hunter Biden and the media in general.

We just learned a couple of weeks ago that in 2019, Hunter Biden pitched himself for a reality TV show, which would have suited him.

He’s right, though … that story disappeared faster than kids in cages.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...