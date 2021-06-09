https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/judge-denies-motion-preliminary-injunction-suit-over-mlb-yanking-all-star?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A judge on Thursday denied Job Creators Network’s motion for a preliminary injunction in its lawsuit regarding Major League Baseball’s relocation of its All-Star Game away from Atlanta, Georgia.

The game is currently slated to occur next month in Colorado, but the small-business advocacy group was seeking to compel the return of the game to Atlanta.

“JCN’s suit demands the immediate return of the All-Star Game to Atlanta or payment by the defendants of $100 million in damages to local and state small businesses – many of which are minority-owned and still recovering from Covid-19 losses,” the organization previously said in a press release announcing the June 10 hearing date. “The defendants are MLB, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and the Players Association, and Executive Director Tony Clark.”

The suit also seeks the payment of punitive damages.

Earlier this year in the wake of the Peach State’s passage of election-related legislation Commissioner of Baseball Robert Manfred issued a statement noting that the game, which had been slated to occur in Atlanta, would be held elsewhere.

“I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft,” Manfred said. “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

