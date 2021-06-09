https://thepoliticalinsider.com/lori-lightfoot-gets-bad-news-from-judge-as-shes-told-to-clarify-only-granting-interviews-to-journalists-of-color/

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to only grant interviews to journalists of color is blowing up in her face as a judge has ordered her to provide a declaration by the end of the week as to whether this policy is still in effect.

Lightfoot’s Policy Goes To Court

This came a week after conservative watchdog Judicial Watch asked for an injunction against Lightfoot’s policy, arguing that it was unconstitutional, according to Fox News.

Lawyers representing Lightfoot claimed on Monday that the request was unnecessary because the policy was no longer in effect, which led the judge to demand a clarification for this from the Democratic mayor.

In May, Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit on the behalf of the Daily Caller News Foundation against Lightfoot arguing that she had violated the rights of white reporter Thomas Catenacci. Specifically, the lawsuit argued that when Lightfoot ignored his multiple requests for an interview, she violated his equal protection rights under the Fourteenth Amendment.

Full Story: Democrat Tulsi Gabbard Demands Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Resign For ‘Anti-White Racism’

Lightfoot’s Backlash

Lightfoot received tons of backlash last month when she celebrated her two-year anniversary of her taking office by saying that she would only be granting interviews to reporters of color moving forward. She also lashed out at the Chicago media for what she sees as its “overwhelming whiteness.”

“In looking at the absence of diversity across the City Hall press corps and other newsrooms, sadly it does not appear that many of the media institutions in Chicago have caught on and truly have not embraced this moment,” the Democratic mayor said.

“I have been struck since my first day on the campaign trail back in 2018 by the overwhelming whiteness and maleness of Chicago media outlets, editorial boards, the political press corps, and yes, the City Hall press corps specifically,” she added.

Not stopping there, Lightfoot boasted about the diversity in Chicago leadership, including the “majority Black and Latinx City Council,” before calling it “unacceptable” that most reporters covering City Hall were White.

“Many of them are smart and hard-working, savvy and skilled,” she continued. But mostly white, nonetheless.”

Full Story: Lori Lightfoot Defends Only Speaking To Reporters Of Color – Blasts ‘Overwhelming Whiteness’ Of Chicago Press

This piece was written by James Samson on June 8, 2021. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Veterans Livid After Biden Snubs D-Day’s 77th Anniversary

Chris Wallace Loses It On Corey Lewandowski – Claims He’s Blaming Trump’s COVID Inaction On Fauci

Even Yale Condemns Anti-White Racist

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Political Insider.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

