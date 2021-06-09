https://thepostmillennial.com/leo-terrell-slams-obamas-support-of-critical-race-theory-says-hes-the-last-person-on-earth-that-should-promote-it

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell slammed former President Obama’s support of critical race theory in an interview with Fox & Friends Tuesday, saying that Obama is “the last person on Earth” that should be promoting the controversial theory.

“It’s amazing. He’s the last person on Earth that should be promoting critical race theory.” Said Terrell. “Here is a man, if he’s oppressed he became president of the United States.”

“When you promote a theory of hate that specifically targets a particular group of people, like being White, that is a discussion, and affects every American in this country,” he continued.

“Who, in this world, oppressed President Obama? He became president. It makes no sense for him to carry the water supporting the critical race theory,” said Terrell.

“So you’re saying, we are not a racist nation because he was elected president?” Steve Doocy asked.

“Absolutely!” Terrell responded. “And he served twice.”

Terrell used the state of Iowa as an example, a state that is 95 percent white, that voted for Obama in the first caucus

“The point is very simple to me, the critical race theory is a racist policy that did not hurt President Obama. And it’s untrue, it’s unfactual, it’s not true at all. All it does is divide this country,” he said.

Obama, in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper Monday night, looked to downplay critical race theory by saying the conservative backlash against the teaching was energy better spent on other policy debates.

Despite this, back in 2008, Obama had spoken out on ideas encompassed in critical race theory. In a speech titled A More Perfect Union, Obama spoke against the idea that white people are inherently and irredeemably racist. The comments came amidst controversy with his pastor, Reverend Jeremiah Wright.

Obama said that Wright’s comments “expressed a profoundly distorted view of this country — a view that sees white racism as endemic, and that elevates what is wrong with America above all that we know is right with America; a view that sees the conflicts in the Middle East as rooted primarily in the actions of stalwart allies like Israel, instead of emanating from the perverse and hateful ideologies of radical Islam.”

“As such, Reverend Wright’s comments were not only wrong but divisive, divisive at a time when we need unity; racially charged at a time when we need to come together to solve a set of monumental problems — two wars, a terrorist threat, a falling economy, a chronic health care crisis and potentially devastating climate change — problems that are neither black or white or Latino or Asian, but rather problems that confront us all,” he continued.





