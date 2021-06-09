https://www.dailywire.com/news/longtime-frank-sinatra-friend-debunks-theory-sinatra-fathered-ronan-farrow

Rumors have speculated for years that famed singer Frank Sinatra, not Woody Allen, fathered journalist Ronan Farrow. Tony Oppedisano, one of Sinatra’s longtime friends, doesn’t buy it.

In his memoir, titled “Sinatra and Me: In the Wee Small Hours,” Oppedisano delved into the friendship between actress Mia Farrow and Frank Sinatra after they divorced in 1968 and argued that Frank Sinatra would have claimed Ronan Farrow as his son if he indeed fathered him.

“There’s been a lot of gossip about Frank possibly being Ronan’s biological father,” he wrote, according to an excerpt in People magazine. “Rumors I believe I’m in a position to tamp down.”

One glaring flaw in the theory, Oppedisano claimed, is the fact that Frank Sinatra had to “wear a colostomy bag” in late 1986 after suffering from emergency diverticulitis. As reported by Fox News, Ronan Farrow was born on December 19, 1987.

“There are only two ways Frank could have fathered Ronan, both absurd,” wrote Oppedisano. “Either Mia made a secret trip to shack up with Frank in his California home with [fourth wife] Barbara present, or Frank, wearing his always romantic colostomy bag, made a quick trip to Connecticut between his Atlantic City performances.”

“If Ronan had been Frank’s son, Frank would have acknowledged him,” Oppedisano added.

Mia Farrow did little to help the controversy when she told Vanity Fair in 2013 that Sinatra was “possibly” Ronan Farrow’s father. Speaking with Vulture at the time, Ronan described the situation as both hilarious and ridiculous.

“You know, that story has been out there for years,” he said. “It was somewhat surprising to see it break in such a huge way of late… I appreciate how hilarious it is.”

“I mean, it’s a ridiculous situation,” he continued. “That said, I’m pretty unfazed by it in substance because it’s been out there both publicly and privately for so long. I have a relationship that I’m very happy with, you know, with all parties involved. For me, the imperative is, all right, we’ve talked about it, I get a kick out of it, everyone gets a kick out of it.”

Proponents of this theory often cite the physical resemblance between Ronan Farrow and Frank Sinatra, but as Oppedisano pointed out, many of Farrow’s features share an equally uncanny resemblance to his younger mother.

“People say, ‘Take a look at [Ronan]’ and I say, ‘Well, take a look at Mia at the same age,’” he wrote. “They look like twins. I’ve got blue eyes too and I’m not Frank’s son.

