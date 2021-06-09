https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/louie-gohmert-just-trolled-the-climate-freaks-and-theyre-so-braindead-they-dont-even-realize-it/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Gohmert asks if federal agencies can change the orbits of the Earth and the moon

Everyone, and I mean everyone on the Left is posting this Gohmert clip today — feckless souls are so dimwitted they don’t realize they’re being trolled by a professional. It was trending #1 earlier today.

LOUIE GOHMERT: And I understand from what’s been testified to, the Forest Service and the BLM, you want very much to work on the issue of climate change. I was informed by the immediate past director of NASA that they have found that the moon’s orbit is changing slightly. And so is the Earth’s orbit around the sun. We know there’s been significant solar flare activity.

And so, is there anything that the National Forest Service or BLM can do to change the course of the moon’s orbit or the Earth’s orbit around the sun? Obviously, that would have profound effects on our climate.

JENNIFER EBERLIEN: I would have to follow up with you on that one, Mr. Gohmert.

GOHMERT: Yeah, well, if you figure out a way that you in the Forrest Service can make that change, I’d like to know.

Here is one of a hundred examples of Libs not getting the troll…