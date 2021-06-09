http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jIgtWoy2BME/

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) stated that he is against cutting a deal on an infrastructure package if Republicans won’t put climate provisions in the deal.

Markey said, “[I]f the Republicans say no climate, then I say no deal. Let’s just move on. Let’s move to the next phase where we work, using the reconciliation process, as you said, which only needs 51 votes, all Democrats plus Kamala Harris, in order to pass something. We can’t allow the procrastination, the obstinate obstructionism which the Republicans have engaged in in the past, 1994, 2010, we know what their strategy is. We’ve seen this movie before. We’ve given them enough time. If they come to the table, and they’re reasonable, let’s sit with them. But I just don’t think it’s going to happen after what we’ve seen in the first five months of the Biden administration.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

