We told you yesterday about leaked texts that show President Biden’s son, Hunter, repeatedly dropping the n-word in a conversation with his white lawyer.

President Biden’s comments about race and America now make much more sense to Megyn Kelly:

Bingo! And Dave Rubin also noticed that the media’s either avoiding the story or taking a “conservatives pounce” approach when they do mention it:

Just imagine the press right now if those texts were from one of Trump’s kids.

