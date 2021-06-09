http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/YveAOAyt9uU/

A memo released by a pollster describes new Democrat voters as “not hearing enough about what Democrats have accomplished” and having “trouble describing a clear positive vision” for their party.

The memo comes after the leftist Lake Research Partners conducted focus groups of swing and surge voters in battleground congressional districts. NBC News, who first obtained the document, reported the memo was at the request of Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC.

“Most voters have trouble describing a clear positive vision of what the Democratic Party stands for,” the memo said, noting that new Democrat voters did not vote for Democrats but voted against Trump and Republicans.

Another key finding from the memo is “Voters are not hearing enough about what Democrats have accomplished, what they are fighting to accomplish, and how they are standing up for voters’ values and priorities.”

Lake Research said not having former President Donald Trump on the ballot “as a clear villain or stronger definition as a party.” The memo said the Democrats are “at risk of losing some of these new voters in 2022.”

Also, voters “are expecting Democrats to get things done,” but if they fail to get “real results for regular people, these new voters can be lost again.”

The pollster also found swing voters paid “little attention to Republican attacks on socialism or defunding the police,” which they found to be “divisive fearmongering.”

The memo showed that Democrat surge voters and swing voters both have far-left issue priorities:

Swing voters’ top issues are the environment and climate change, corruption in government, and kitchen table economics, followed by social justice, affordable health care, immigration, and the economy. Women are especially focused on education and health care.

Surge voters’ top motivating issues include the environment and climate change, social justice, COVID-19, immigration, and economic opportunity and inequality.

Surge and swing voters share many more common interests on issues right now than conventional wisdom often suggests. Additionally, surge and swing voters look for different types of candidates than regular Democrats when looking for who to vote for, the memo added.

