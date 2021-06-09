https://www.toddstarnes.com/faith/huckabee-many-southern-baptists-dont-want-to-turn-their-denomination-over-to-the-far-left/

The following is a rush transcript of Todd’s interview with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee. Listen to the full interview above.

TODD: And, of course, governor, meeting next week in Nashville, Tennessee. I mean, they’re talking about a massive crowd of Southern Baptists, 15,000 expected to address that very issue, the wokeness and critical race theory that has infected the nation’s largest non-Catholic denomination.

HUCKABEE: [01:06:21] Well, I think it’s an important pushback. There are many people in the Southern Baptist Convention who are standing up and boldly saying we’re not going to give away this denomination to people on the far left who just simply reject the basic premise of the Scripture, which is that each of us are individually accountable to God.

We’re not in a group plan, and therefore I’m not who I am because of my race, my gender, my ethnicity. I am who I am because I’m a creation of God Almighty. And I have not only direct responsibility to Him, but I have direct opportunity because of Him. Nothing can keep me back. It’s like that wonderful verse in Romans 8. If God be for us, who can be against us? That’s the message of the Christian faith, not ‘Oh, get on your knees and apologize for the sins of someone three hundred years ago that you never knew.’

That is absolutely frightening to me. For one thing, it is not spiritual humility when people do stuff like that. I’ve seen grown men, Christian leaders, business leaders get on their knees and apologize to black people for the sins of racism from hundreds of years ago, and I’m thinking I know you must think that’s a sign of humility. It is a sign of pride, of somehow believing that you’re so important that you can actually confess somebody else’s sins. That’s arrogance and it’s stupid. And we need to push back against it and just call it out for what it is.

TODD: [01:07:52] And governor, this is really selfish because the Southern Baptist Convention, much like the Catholic Church, so vitally important for the moral culture of this country. And when you when those two groups are disengaged,I think that spells trouble for the rest of the country. And I think that’s why we’re dealing with a lot of the problems we’re dealing with now.

HUCKABEE: [01:08:16] So many people I know, Todd, who are church-going Christians have said, ‘I don’t want to get involved in politics. Gee, that’s nasty stuff.’

Yes, you know, what it is. But it doesn’t get cleaner when Christians stay out of it. And the fact is, politics is a reflection of our culture. It’s a reflection of who we are and what we want for our future generations.

So when Christians bug out and they don’t take a stand against the slaughter of unborn innocent life, and they don’t take a stand about the fact that God has created male and female when we don’t take that biblical stand based on a biblical worldview, we should not be surprised that that worldview is being trampled underneath by people who have no respect for God, the scriptures or the traditions of this country, so we’d better get involved. Otherwise we’ll lose the country we claim to really love.

TODD: [01:09:09] That’s a great word. Governor, what’s coming up this weekend on Huckabee?

