Millions of Americans in the western half of the U.S are facing a drought and water shortages.

In California, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newson has not issued a state of emergency order. However, the Valley Water Board, the agency that provides water to the state’s northern Santa Clara County, has issued its own state of emergency amid a water shortage that has impacted roughly 2 million customers.

Newsom has nevertheless allocated $5.1 billion in state funding to support water infrastructure and California’s drought response, which includes funding for drinking water and habitat restoration.

Utah is also facing severe drought. Gov. Spencer Cox issued a state of emergency in May that continues through the summer.

The Republican governor has also issued several executive orders that limit people’s ability to use water recreationally and most recently has limited two twice a week the number of times a state facilities can water its lawn.

Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada are also experiencing extreme or record-breaking drought levels

