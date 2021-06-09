https://thinkamericana.com/law-firm-president-under-fire-for-allegedly-firing-pro-trump-employees/





A Minneapolis law firm president has been accused of wrongfully firing employees who support former President Donald Trump, by three former employees.

Kain and Scott law firm president Wesley Scott has been accused of firing employees William Kain, Margaret Henehan, and Kelsey Quarberg for being supporters of Trump and sharing pro-Trump posts on social media.





He reportedly told the law firm’s operation manager to fire two employees for being racist Trump supporters. When she refused to wrongfully terminate them, Scott fired her as well as another employee.

The Hill reports:

Kain, Henehan and Quarberg allege in the lawsuit that Scott’s actions came as a result of his outrage over the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Scott is also accused of calling the police to remove Quarberg from the building and telling other employees that the partners were violating “everything that is dear to us and I won’t let that happen,” The Associated Press reported.

“Scott engaged in conduct at the firm that was inappropriate for an employee, let alone the president of the firm,” the complaint filed on Tuesday stated, according to the Tribune.

The firm’s ownership is currently uncertain as the three fired partners owned a total of 50 percent of the firm, while Scott owns the other half. The former partners allegedly attempted to negotiate a buyout with Scott, but he later declined after first agreeing to the terms, the news outlet noted.





All three fired partners are seeking back pay, benefits and a judicial order to dissolve the firm, the Tribune reported.

Yikes, you’d think that a law firm president would be well versed in the law. Either he doesn’t care or he thought he would get away with it.









