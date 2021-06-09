https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/09/msnbcs-stephanie-ruhle-sneeringly-suggests-every-restaurant-owner-who-cant-compete-with-unemployment-benefits-is-fiscally-inept-and-irresponsible/

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle is sick and tired of hearing restaurant owners complain about having difficulty finding employees who’d rather work than collect unemployment benefits.

Seriously, enough already. She’s had it with you people:

To be fair, it’s very difficult for Stephanie Ruhle to see reality from way up there in her ivory tower.

Sure she can.

As long as Stephanie Ruhle isn’t suffering, who cares about everyone else?

You wanna talk, Stephanie? Are you sure?

She might not like what some restaurant owners have to say.

And condescending elitists like Stephanie Ruhle want to keep pushing you down.

