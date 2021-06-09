https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-york-mother-obliterates-school-board-youre-emotionally-abusing-our-children

A mother in Carmel, New York, tore into her local school board over its alleged left-wing propaganda curriculum.

Tatiana Ibrahim went viral for calling her school board “thieves,” “liars,” and said that they “committed treason against our children.”

Ibrahim claimed that the school board sent out a survey wanting to know why parents were not voting in favor of the new budget. She told the board that the reason she voted against the new budget was because it pushed a communist curriculum that is unfavorable to her values.

Watch:

My message to this district and the members of the Board of [Education] — stop indoctrinating our children. Stop teaching our children to hate the police. Stop teaching our children that if they don’t agree with the LGBT community that they’re homophobic. You have no idea each child’s life. You don’t know what their family lifestyle consists of. You don’t know the makeup of their life. You have children, like mine, who [are] Muslim and I’m Christian. … [Educators] purposefully themselves expose themselves on social media. Talking about calling for the death of a former president. Or, saying that any child that doesn’t believe in Black Lives Matter should be canceled out. Is this what my tax dollars is paying for? You’re teaching my children and other children that if they believe in God almighty, they’re part of a cult. These educators put their own names out there. … You’re teaching our children to go out and murder our police officers. Do you want the proof? I have the proof. Is that what scares you? The proof? That a parent actually standing up against all of you? Is that what scares you? To call out the names of these people? You work for me. I don’t work for you. You have a duty. We are entrusting our children to you. We teach our children morals, values. When they grow up to commit crimes and end up in prison, and kill a police officer. It’s our fault? No, it’s your fault. You’re emotionally abusing our children and mentally abusing them. You’re demoralizing them by teaching them communist values. This is still America ma’am. And as long as I’m standing here on this good ground Earth of God, I will fight. This is not the last of me you will see. I’m retired, I’ve got nothing else better to do. We can do it peacefully or we can take it to the highest court because you know and I know I’m not the only parent fighting.

Parents across the school have rebuked critical race theory by calling out their local school boards for allegedly indoctrinating students. In Colorado, mother Deborah Flora admonished the Douglas County School District board for hiring a diversity consulting firm that pushed critical race theory.

Related: Watch: Colorado Mother Rebukes Critical Race Theory As ‘Nightmare’ That Needs To ‘End Now’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

