Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold says he hasn’t gotten the vaccine and he’s still ‘evaluating’ the situation. Coach Matt Rhule isn’t requiring players to be vaccinated and several Panthers plan on not getting the shot.
— David Newton (@DNewtonespn) June 9, 2021