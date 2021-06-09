https://hannity.com/media-room/ny-times-board-member-disturbed-by-american-flags-was-taken-out-of-context/

The Communications Team at the New York Times issued an official statement after a member of its Editorial Board told reporters she was “disturbed” by American flags; saying the writer’s remarks were “irresponsibly taken out of context.”

“New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay’s comments on MSNBC have been irresponsibly taken out of context. Her argument was that Trump and many of his supporters have politicized the American flag. The attacks on her today are ill-informed and grounded in bad-faith,” posted the newspaper on Twitter.

New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay’s comments on MSNBC have been irresponsibly taken out of context. Her argument was that Trump and many of his supporters have politicized the American flag. The attacks on her today are ill-informed and grounded in bad-faith. — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) June 8, 2021

The New York Times Editorial Board Member Mara Gay found herself the center of a growing controversy Tuesday after she claimed to be “disturbed” by seeing “dozens of American flags” on Long Island, New York.

“We have to separate Americanness from Whiteness… I was on Long Island this weekend visiting a dear friend and I was deeply disturbed,” said Mara Gay. “I saw pick-up trucks with explicatives [sic] about Joe Biden, Trump flags, and just dozens of American flags which is also disturbing.”

“The message was clear, this is my country!” she added.

NYT/MSNBC’s @MaraGay: In Long Island last weekend, I saw “dozens of American flags,” which was “just disturbing” pic.twitter.com/RhGdqqJope — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 8, 2021

Watch Gay’s comments above.

MEDIA MELTDOWN: NY Times Reporter Says Without More Witnesses US No Different Than Venezuela posted by Hannity Staff – 1.31.20 The media meltdown surrounding the ongoing impeachment trial in the US Senate continued Friday, with a reporter for the New York Times saying the US is no different than Venezuela should lawmakers fail to call more witnesses. “Yeah, I mean I still think when you read the political tea leaves on this that barring some kind of last-minute hail Mary, which is certainly possible, it’s certainly possible that one of these Republicans could grow a spine and a conscience between now and tomorrow. But barring that, this trial is going to end in acquittal, and so I would just say tonight to our elected representatives in the U.S. Senate, I would ask them to do their job. I do think it’s a moment to — where it’s not too much as Adam Schiff said to ask that. It’s really not too much,” said New York Times Editorial Board Member Mara Gay. “I mean as a journalist, I just think that’s what separates us from Russia, from Venezuela. This is — this is the moment where we have to say, okay, we can see the facts, and everybody is entitled to his own opinion. But not his or her own facts. If we don’t stand up for truth, this is really not a partisan issue,” she added. THE HORROR: NYT Board Member ‘Disturbed’ By Seeing ‘Dozens of American Flags’ on Long Island posted by Hannity Staff – 1 day ago The New York Times Editorial Board Member Mara Gay found herself the center of a growing controversy Tuesday after she claimed to be “disturbed” by seeing “dozens of American flags” on Long Island, New York. “We have to separate Americanness from Whiteness… I was on Long Island this weekend visiting a dear friend and I was deeply disturbed,” said Mara Gay. “I saw pick-up trucks with explicatives [sic] about Joe Biden, Trump flags, and just dozens of American flags which is also disturbing.” “The message was clear, this is my country!” she added. NYT/MSNBC’s @MaraGay: In Long Island last weekend, I saw “dozens of American flags,” which was “just disturbing” pic.twitter.com/RhGdqqJope — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 8, 2021 Watch Gay’s comments above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

