OK, we’re not sure where we stand on this now. On Joe Scarborough’s show on Tuesday morning, New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay said that she was on Long Island over the weekend and saw “dozens of American flags,” which she said was “just disturbing.” That evening, the New York Times’ public relations department tweeted that Gay’s remarks were being taken “irresponsibly out of context.” As the Times tells it, “Her argument was that Trump and many of his supporters have politicized the American flag.”

What is Gay’s point, then? That displaying the American flag has become “politicized,” and flying the flag is now a Republican thing? Do Trump supporters think they’re patriotic or something? What about the photos people posted of people flying both Biden campaign flags and the American flag? Were those triggering?

On Wednesday, Gay said that she was being trolled with the American flag, and as a black journalist, that’s not the own people think it is.

I see I’m being trolled with the American flag this morning. Trolling a Black journalist with the American flag is not the own some people think it is. — Mara Gay (@MaraGay) June 8, 2021

Why would it be an “own”? It’s the American flag. It’s beautiful. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 8, 2021

No, you are being trolled for being anti-American -no one cares about your color, gender, who you want as a sex partner, what car you drive, etc — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) June 9, 2021

What does this have to do with your race? — Okay. (@corrcomm) June 8, 2021

July 4th coming up, terrifying — michael (@FourPars) June 9, 2021

It is truly terrifying that this Noble Person had to suffer by seeing American flags in the United States. We cannot tolerate such hate. Ban the American flag for peace. @BarackObama is my president. Thoughts and prayers. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) June 9, 2021

I hope Mara Gay doesn’t see this.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Matthew Betley 🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) June 8, 2021

Mara, Patriots know exactly what you meant. If this flag, that my father, father-in-law and husband served under offends you. You are the problem. #DemocratsHateAmerica pic.twitter.com/ntiZ2Tc3Yn — Jen🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@jennifermcfarl4) June 8, 2021

What is so scary about the flag of the United States to a US citizen? pic.twitter.com/Ta02Nm0KjR — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) June 8, 2021

She’s not just any U.S. citizen … she’s a black journalist.

Just wait till Flag Day when they put two sky cloths on thier trucks — Matt (@tweetingmatty) June 9, 2021

As a Mexican American im proud to fly the Flag proudly! pic.twitter.com/r3uLt7mBQm — #thinkforyourself (@krystelluna) June 9, 2021

🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 — Cormac Kavanaugh (@cormonkey) June 9, 2021

Saludos desde Panamá! pic.twitter.com/hwy89Yu3c3 — 𝐉𝐮𝐚𝐧 𝐉𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐆𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐳 𝐁. (@jjmiphoto) June 9, 2021

How are the math lessons going? 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Vegito Main Lives Matter (@J_Weenus) June 9, 2021

Yeah, she’s the same person who thought with the $500 million he spent on his campaign, Michael Bloomberg could have given every American $1 million dollars.

I have 3 American flags at my house. That’s enough to give every American 1,000,000 flags. — Jeff (@Coach_JIB) June 9, 2021

These colors don’t run pic.twitter.com/Wx0T24emC3 — Medievalist Redneck (@ConcernedPers0n) June 8, 2021

The bird probably upsets her as well. #USA pic.twitter.com/QmvPYoC95S — Jason Coleman (@JasonColeman10) June 9, 2021

We have a T-shirt here in Texas that says:

If our flag offends you, I will help you pack. — Andrea Hawkins (@Momma_Hawkins3) June 9, 2021

Ma’am, YOU made a racist interpretation of the American flag. YOU ascribed intent. My family flies the flag because my Mexican immigrant great-grandfather loved the country he adopted. I’m truly sorry you are this broken you can’t appreciate that. — Mariah (@paperdoll1986) June 9, 2021

The division of our country right now is astounding. Be proud to be an American. Unite all of us Americans. It’s your time to lead all of us. You let us down with what you said. 😔 — norcaliboy22 (@norcaliboy22) June 9, 2021

There are over 200 countries that have flags find one that doesn’t trigger you and go there — Madamekitty93 (@madamekitty93) June 9, 2021

Well, you could have apologized for misspeaking but I see you stand by it. Bad take. The American flag is not owned by DJT or the GOP. It is sacred to many and especially those who gave their lives or freedom in service to our country. — Brenda (@BrenMCO) June 8, 2021

Sorry for your loss. — Joel Koopman (@Koopdeville09) June 9, 2021

What’s really “an own” is that you think the American flag is somehow an affront to your “blackness.” My friends and military brothers say otherwise. Check your privilege. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) June 9, 2021

And the American flag isn’t the symbol of racism some black journalists think it is — J. L. Steele (@JL_Steele) June 9, 2021

I hope you find the help you need. Sincerely. I can’t imagine the nightmare it must be for you to live in a world so clouded. — Bob (@baragon023) June 9, 2021

I drive a pick up truck and own an American flag. What “disturbing message” am I sending exactly? — Nick Barnes (@WickBarnes) June 9, 2021

There are no longer honest journalists in the corporate press. The few journalists with integrity left the corporate news room for independence and freedom. When journalists lack moral, ethical and honest intent, they’ll print anything for a paycheck, thats where we stand today. — Bologna Maloney (@maloneyk10) June 9, 2021

This ratio is beautiful. — 🄵🄾🅁🄶🄾🅃🄼🅈🄽🄰🄼🄴 (@netAsteroid) June 9, 2021

Final point:

.@DLoesch Great point regarding flags: Mara Gray’s comment about how “awful it is with all the American flags on the backs of pickup trucks” all the while corporate America wraps itself in the rainbow flag. #ProgressiveIrony — My Body, My Choice. #NoVaccinePassports (@PoliGrrl) June 9, 2021

And now they have to keep updating the rainbow flag because it’s not inclusive enough.

Related:

New York Times PR says Mara Gay’s comment about finding dozen of American flags ‘disturbing’ taken out of context https://t.co/FHsnIOxnbQ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 9, 2021

