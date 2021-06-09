https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/09/of-course-biden-admin-halts-trump-era-efforts-to-ban-china-owned-apps/
The Trump administration had been making efforts to ban certain China-owned apps in the United States, but according to the AP the Biden admin will put any initiatives to that end on pause:
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House drops Trump’s attempted bans of TikTok, other China-owned apps; Biden team to conduct its own review of apps.
— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) June 9, 2021
Wow, the CCP must be thrilled!
China’s investment in the Bidens already paying dividends! https://t.co/oifzUsuQBe
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 9, 2021
But Biden wants to sound the alarm against autocracies or something https://t.co/Pi0BVN7YtB https://t.co/w2aBtGgiZN
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 9, 2021
And this administration is just getting started.
China owned 👇 https://t.co/WdipaDyoXa
— Melissia (@ProudoftheUSA) June 9, 2021
Of course they do. This administration can’t risk pissing off their fellow socialist comrades and business partners. https://t.co/IzvqtJ2p9s
— Bill Mynatt (@bill_mynatt) June 9, 2021
America Last. https://t.co/XXwgV06Q16
— Joe’s America Last…. (@Have_thatgoing4) June 9, 2021
When the Biden admin took over in January they made it abundantly clear that Trump’s “America First” policies were over, and they weren’t kidding.