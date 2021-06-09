https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/09/of-course-biden-admin-halts-trump-era-efforts-to-ban-china-owned-apps/

The Trump administration had been making efforts to ban certain China-owned apps in the United States, but according to the AP the Biden admin will put any initiatives to that end on pause:

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House drops Trump’s attempted bans of TikTok, other China-owned apps; Biden team to conduct its own review of apps. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) June 9, 2021

Wow, the CCP must be thrilled!

China’s investment in the Bidens already paying dividends! https://t.co/oifzUsuQBe — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 9, 2021

But Biden wants to sound the alarm against autocracies or something https://t.co/Pi0BVN7YtB https://t.co/w2aBtGgiZN — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 9, 2021

And this administration is just getting started.

Of course they do. This administration can’t risk pissing off their fellow socialist comrades and business partners. https://t.co/IzvqtJ2p9s — Bill Mynatt (@bill_mynatt) June 9, 2021

When the Biden admin took over in January they made it abundantly clear that Trump’s “America First” policies were over, and they weren’t kidding.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

