https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/09/on-overseas-trip-president-biden-tells-airmen-i-keep-forgetting-im-president/

It was just a little ago when first lady Dr. Jill Biden tweeted a photo of herself flipping through a binder on a desk, saying that she was “prepping for the G7.” A lot of people wondered if they’d missed an election or something. Come to think of it, a lot of people wonder who’s running the show, including President Biden himself.

As Twitchy reported, Biden visited airmen at an Air Force base in the U.K. to tell them that climate change, not white supremacy, is the greatest threat facing America. In what would normally be a cute moment, the commander-in-chief told the troops, “At ease,” adding, “I keep forgetting I’m president.”

“At ease,” President Biden says while speaking to soldiers at the Royal Air Force Mildenhall in the UK, “I keep forgetting I’m president.” pic.twitter.com/YOwKu7Ro08 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 9, 2021

Same. — Reciprocal Effect (@RecEffect) June 9, 2021

We have to continually remind ourselves that Biden received more than 81 million votes.

I wish we could forget 🤦‍♀️ — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) June 9, 2021

Narrator: “Unfortunately, he wasn’t joking.” — Bad Guy (@FawkesNewsKisP) June 9, 2021

We are so screwed! — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) June 9, 2021

Almost. When Harris takes over we’re done. — Le Zouave (@TheHighRoller77) June 9, 2021

It was only a week ago that Biden estimated that it had been 15 months since January 20, Inauguration Day.

Joe Biden thinks January was 15 months ago pic.twitter.com/FcjrWelREC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 2, 2021

