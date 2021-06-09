http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/p9w38FnrF7c/

One person was hospitalized and others were evacuated Wednesday following a “hazmat incident” in which an unknown chemical was “aerosolized” at the FBI building in Windsor Mill, Maryland, according to local authorities.

A total of three individuals people were evacuated from the property, one of which is currently undergoing medical treatment for minor injuries at a nearby hospital, reports WJZ. The two other people’s condition is unknown at this time.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

