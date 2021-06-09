https://www.oann.com/oxford-study-reports-no-bats-or-pangolins-were-sold-in-the-wuhan-wet-market/

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:03 PM PT – Tuesday, June 8, 2021

A new study by Oxford University has discovered there were no bats or pangolins sold in the Wuhan wet market. In fact, the study reported no bats or pangolins were found anywhere around Wuhan at the beginning of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Through their investigations, the scientists are believed to have effectively debunked the natural origin argument. China and Dr. Anthony Fauci have long claimed COVID-19 jumped from a bat to a pangolin, which was then sold at the wet market, leading to the spread among humans. However, recent studies have shown the virus likely originated in a lab.

Regardless of whether SARS-CoV-2 came from nature or a lab, its clear that lab-made super viruses pose great danger. We need to know how much of this research is happening & what dangers we face. I’m asking the relevant Senate committees 2 schedule hearings on this research ASAP. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 4, 2021

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) laid out evidence describing thousands of animals that have been tested in the wet market, with none of them infected with COVID-19.

“When you take COVID-19 and you try to infect bats, which is where most coronaviruses come from, what do you discover? You discover that COVID-19 is actually not very well infected in bats,” he explained. “The bats don’t catch it very easily. It seems as if COVID-19 is most adapted for humans.”

The Oxford study also reported that Chinese people rarely consume bats and the nearest natural habitat of bats is 1,500 miles away from Wuhan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

