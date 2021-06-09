https://www.oann.com/pa-holds-2021-right-to-keep-and-bear-arms-rally/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=pa-holds-2021-right-to-keep-and-bear-arms-rally

UPDATED 7:21 AM PT – Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Hundreds of Second Amendment advocates gathered on the steps of the Pennsylvania State Capitol to rally for the the right to bear arms. On Monday, state lawmakers and citizens held the 16th annual 2021 Right to Keep and Bear Arms Rally.

Proud to attend the annual Second Amendment rally at the Capitol today and stand in support of our constitutional right to keep and bear arms. #PAHouse #2ndAmendment pic.twitter.com/hg4EW7vAkl — Rep. Doyle Heffley (@RepHeffleyPA) June 7, 2021

The organizer of the rally, Republican state Rep. Daryl Metcalfe, stressed the event aims to promote legislative priorities like constitutional carry and limiting local gun ordinances. House Bill 357 has more than 70 co-sponsors and Metcalfe said it would push-back on federal attempts to take away, register or ban firearms as well as ammunition.

Another pro-gun bill would make Pennsylvania the 22nd state in the country to allow constitutional carry.

