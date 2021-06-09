https://www.theblaze.com/shows/pat-gray-unleashed/pat-gray-how-do-destitute-migrants-come-up-with-5k

On Tuesday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat Gray and Jeff Fisher discussed Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Guatemala and the less-than-warm welcome she received from Guatemalan protesters. Some of whom were armed with signs that said “Kamala, Go Home” and “Kamala, Trump Won.” Then, the guys expressed frustration about why Kamala had not yet visited the U.S.-Mexico border.

The conversation turned comical when they tried to relate to both the families who make the dangerous journey across Mexico to the United States and the families that send their children unaccompanied.

“Some love their children so much they let them walk 1,500 miles to the United States,” Jeff said sarcastically. Pat joked that he just can’t get his head around that kind of love.

Later, Pat questioned how those migrating to the United States illegally are able to come up with $5,000 to pay off cartels.

“Where are you coming up with that much money?” Pat asked. “Especially when you are so destitute that you walked here.”

Watch the clip below for the full conversation. Can’t watch? Download the podcast here.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat’s biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

