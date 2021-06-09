https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/09/people-are-waiting-to-no-avail-for-twitter-to-slap-a-misinformation-flag-on-this-year-old-biden-tweet/

A new IG report has torpedoed a Dem/media talking point about President Trump, protesters in DC and Lafayette Square:

‘Here we go again!’: IG report says police didn’t clear Lafayette Park for Trump photo-op https://t.co/dKkuhTp31r — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 9, 2021

With that in mind…

Let’s circle back to this. https://t.co/KG0RuC9hNt — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) June 9, 2021

Yes, good idea. It’s from early June of last year:

He’s using the American military against the American people. He tear-gassed peaceful protesters and fired rubber bullets. For a photo. For our children, for the very soul of our country, we must defeat him. But I mean it when I say this: we can only do it together. https://t.co/G1yE67q9Nz — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 2, 2020

“For a photo.” Except not really. Naturally the WaPo’s Jen Rubin loved Biden’s tweet, which was the first indicator a year ago that the claim wasn’t factual:

More of this tomorrow, please. — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 2, 2020

Womp womp!

Still wrong today, please. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 9, 2021

LOL

Jen posting her Ls https://t.co/AQ3kpCbQoN — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 9, 2021

The media “fact-checkers” also did their best to just automatically believe whatever the Democrat narrative was at the time by ruling any claim to the contrary as “false.”

Here is Biden lying. Somehow, the draconian Twitter truth police aren’t banning all these “Trump cleared the park” misinformations https://t.co/Iq0wGNvYi0 — Renna (@RennaW) June 9, 2021

Nope, no “misinformation” flag from Twitter on all these poorly aging takes, not that we’re surprised.

Hey, is Twitter going to flag this as disinformation or nah? Haha just kidding, we all know it won’t. https://t.co/lUlQQHMxdN — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 9, 2021

.@joebiden has been lying for 50 years. He is incapable of telling the truth. https://t.co/lOIKdu6eBy — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) June 9, 2021

I’m curious if anyone in the news media has the courage to ask about this incendiary tweet that likely lead to escalating tensions and violence. #utpol https://t.co/thdIznQzq9 — IntoTheVoid (@ITVPod) June 9, 2021

Biden lied. Like father like son. https://t.co/3fbZyQ2Cok — Amber Smith (@AmberSmithUSA) June 9, 2021

This tweet aged very poorly huh? Looks like @JoeBiden and our entire propagandist activist media apparatus lied. https://t.co/MwnZNUCwqX — Harden TF Up 🇺🇸 (@Harden_TF_Up) June 9, 2021

“Colluded” is the word.

