A federal judge last week sentenced a Wisconsin pharmacist to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty on charges that he tampered with COVID-19 vaccines months ago.

Steven Brandenburg, who was a pharmacist based in Grafton, signed a guilty plea earlier in 2021 admitting that he removed hundreds of doses of Moderna’s CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus vaccine from refrigerators at the Aurora Medical Center. According to a Department of Justice news release, he removed the vaccines with the intent to destroy them.

Before receiving his sentence, Brandenburg said in a statement that he felt “great shame” and took responsibility. “I did not have the right to make this decision for them,” he said. “I’m tormented by it daily.”

The DOJ said that Brandenburg pleaded guilty on two counts of attempting to tamper with consumer products with reckless disregard for the risk that another person would be placed in danger of death or bodily injury.

Brandenburg, the agency said, “purposefully removed a box of COVID-19 vaccine vials” that have to be stored at certain temperatures.

It noted that Brandenburg told officials that he was “skeptical of vaccines in general, and the Moderna vaccine specifically, and had communicated his beliefs about vaccines to his co-workers.”

According to the release, Brandenburg said he left the vaccines out for several hours every night before returning them to the cold storage when he entered the hospital’s vaccine clinic the next day. Fifty-seven people received doses of the vaccine from those vials.

“The purposeful attempt to spoil vaccine doses during a national public health emergency is a serious crime,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “The Department of Justice will continue working with its law enforcement partners to safeguard these life-saving vaccines.”

Brandenburg had faced a possible 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each felony county. Prosecutors asked for a sentence of three years and five months in prison.

Court documents said that Brandenburg said he believes the Earth is flat, the 9/11 attacks were faked, and that he is a prophet.

Advocate Aurora Health, which operates the Aurora Medical Center, said in a statement to news outlets that it condemns Brandenburg’s actions.

“With safety always our top priority, we continue to move forward after the despicable actions of this individual. Since this incident, our successful vaccination program has continued with more than 700,000 doses administered to date,” the company said.

