45th President Donald Trump’s speech at the North Carolina Republican Party Convention garnered more than 5.3 million viewers across multiple platforms, even with the former conservative juggernaut Fox News declining to air the speech on its cable network.

Last weekend, President Trump delivered a speech at the North Carolina GOP convention. President Trump’s speech featured the announcement that Rep. Ted Budd is running for U.S. Senate in 2022, complete with President Trump’s live endorsement. President Trump also sharply contrasted his administration’s America First policies to Joe Biden’s, which he framed as America last, and took jabs at Anthony Fauci over his leaked emails, even as he continued to claim the Operation Warp Speed program and the vaccines it created as a major victory of his administration. (READ MORE: TRUMP: Fauci Has Never Been More Wrong Than When Denying COVID Started in Wuhan Lab, China Must Pay)

Now, both Newsmax TV and Right Side Broadcasting have released their total viewership numbers from the event, which reveal a stunning number of Americans watched the 45th President’s speech, even as Fox News, once considered to be a juggernaut of conservative and Republican programming, declined to broadcast President Trump’s speech.

Newsmax reveals that 1.1 million viewers watched the speech on its cable network, while another 700,000 Americans watched the event on “all major [Over The Top] platforms, including Roku, Xumo, Pluto, YouTube, Apple TV, most smart TVs, and Facebook live,” resulting in a total of more than 1.8 million viewers. Newsmax also notes that “Fox News did not air Trump’s speech, leaving Newsmax as the only major cable news channel to air the event live.”

In a statement published to its Twitter, the Right Side Broadcasting Network congratulated Newsmax for its impressive viewership numbered, and revealed that their “version of the President Trump speech at NCGOP has amassed over 3.5 million views across all our platforms, including 2.1 million on YouTube alone.” Right Side Broadcasting Network also offered a tongue-in-cheek thank you to Fox News: “Thanks to @FoxNews for the ratings and all the new viewers!” Combined, over 5.3 million viewers tuned into both Right Side Broadcasting Network and Newsmax TV to see President Trump’s speech.

Outstanding! Thank you for covering. Our version of the President Trump speech at NCGOP has amassed over 3.5 million views across all our platforms, including 2.1 million on YouTube alone. Thanks to @FoxNews for the ratings and all the new viewers! https://t.co/GtGBtRVL5V — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) June 9, 2021

One America News Network also broadcast President Trump’s speech, however, the network not revealed its viewership numbers thus far. According to its website, OAN is available via KlowdTV, on AT&T U-Verse, CenturyLink PRISM, DirecTV, GCI, Verision FiOS, and Vidgo.

