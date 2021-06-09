https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/09/rand-paul-shares-new-cleveland-clinic-study-on-covid-19-and-vaccines-that-should-be-really-big-news/

There’s a new study out from the Cleveland Clinic that questions vaccinating those who’ve already had COVID-19 as it appears that the natural immunity from contracting the virus is as good as getting the vaccine:

This seems like really big news … so why haven’t any national outlets picked it up…? pic.twitter.com/JLyZoxqX5x — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) June 9, 2021

Yes, the *should* be bigger news:

Cleveland Clinic Refutes Fauci

“The study findings reveal that individuals with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection do not get additional benefits from vaccination, indicating that COVID-19 vaccines should be prioritized to individuals without prior infection.”https://t.co/9w6Ug39qqY — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) June 8, 2021

More details from Sen. Rand Paul:

Great news! Cleveland clinic study of 52,238 employees shows unvaccinated people who have had COVID 19 have no difference in re-infection rate than people who had COVID 19 and who took the vaccine. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 8, 2021

Basically, if we adopt this strategy it “frees up millions of doses of vaccines for those not yet infected in places with vaccine shortages like India”:

This information frees up millions of doses of vaccines for those not yet infected in places with vaccine shortages like India.https://t.co/V5EOqZ1CPm — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 8, 2021

The immune response to natural infection is highly likely to provide protective immunity even against the SARS-CoV-2 variants… — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 8, 2021

Thus, recovered COVID-19 patients are likely to better defend against the variants than persons who have not been infected but have been immunized with spike-containing vaccines only.https://t.co/FRCbFYKaBQ — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 8, 2021

Now, over to you, media:

This should be a top news story. https://t.co/dJ620WGzcL — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 9, 2021

