There’s a new study out from the Cleveland Clinic that questions vaccinating those who’ve already had COVID-19 as it appears that the natural immunity from contracting the virus is as good as getting the vaccine:

Yes, the *should* be bigger news:

More details from Sen. Rand Paul:

Basically, if we adopt this strategy it “frees up millions of doses of vaccines for those not yet infected in places with vaccine shortages like India”:

Now, over to you, media:

