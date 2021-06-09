https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/general_politics/june_2021/most_gop_voters_like_pence_but_still_prefer_trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence is viewed favorably by most Republican voters, but given a choice, nearly two-thirds still say their party should be more like Donald Trump.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 69% of Likely Republican Voters have a favorable impression of Pence, including 35% whose impression is Very Favorable. Twenty-eight percent (28%) of GOP voters view Pence unfavorably, including 14% who have a Very Unfavorable impression of the former VP. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

The survey of 930 U.S. Likely Voters was conducted on June 6-7, 2021 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC. See methodology.