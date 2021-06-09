https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/general_politics/june_2021/most_gop_voters_like_pence_but_still_prefer_trump
Former Vice President Mike Pence is viewed favorably by most Republican voters, but given a choice, nearly two-thirds still say their party should be more like Donald Trump.
The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 69% of Likely Republican Voters have a favorable impression of Pence, including 35% whose impression is Very Favorable. Twenty-eight percent (28%) of GOP voters view Pence unfavorably, including 14% who have a Very Unfavorable impression of the former VP. (To see survey question wording, click here.)
(Want a free daily e-mail update? If it’s in the news, it’s in our polls). Rasmussen Reports updates are also available on Twitter or Facebook.
The survey of 930 U.S. Likely Voters was conducted on June 6-7, 2021 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC. See methodology.
Rasmussen Reports is a media company specializing in the collection, publication and distribution of public opinion information.
We conduct public opinion polls on a variety of topics to inform our audience on events in the news and other topics of interest. To ensure editorial control and independence, we pay for the polls ourselves and generate revenue through the sale of subscriptions, sponsorships, and advertising. Nightly polling on politics, business and lifestyle topics provides the content to update the Rasmussen Reports web site many times each day. If it’s in the news, it’s in our polls. Additionally, the data drives a daily update newsletter and various media outlets across the country.
Some information, including the Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll and commentaries are available for free to the general public. Subscriptions are available for $4.95 a month or 34.95 a year that provide subscribers with exclusive access to more than 20 stories per week on upcoming elections, consumer confidence, and issues that affect us all. For those who are really into the numbers, Platinum Members can review demographic crosstabs and a full history of our data.
To learn more about our methodology, click here.