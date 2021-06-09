https://saraacarter.com/rasmussen-poll-nearly-half-of-american-voters-think-fauci-lied-about-gain-of-function-research/

Rasmussen Reports most recent survey showed Dr. Anthony Fauci is shrouded in doubt in American voters’ perspective. 46% of voters believe Fauci has not told the truth about U.S. funding gain-of-function research. Meanwhile, 15% are not sure.

Unaffiliated voters (51%) and Republicans (66%) alike don’t believe Fauci has told the truth about the U.S. funding gain-of-function research. Yet, 63% of Democrats believe Fauci told the truth.

Republicans also oppose U.S. government funding for gain-of-function virus research at 44%, more than 16% of Democrats 16% and 36% of unaffiliated voters. A 52% majority of Democrats say the government should be funding such research, but only 24% of Republican and unaffiliated voters agree. The majority of all voters, 61%, say they’ve been following news coverage of gain-of-function research closely.

