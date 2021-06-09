https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/09/sally-kohn-compares-nyc-mayoral-candidate-maya-wiley-to-the-mandalorian-all-new-yorkers-to-baby-yoda/

Just when you think the New York City mayoral race can’t get any dumber, it gets dumber.

Here’s Twitchy regular Sally Kohn comparing progressive Maya Wiley to the Mandalorian from Star Wars and all of New Yorkers as Baby Yoda:

This is funny because Wiley’s family basically hired a bounty hunter like the Mandalorian character to keep her Brooklyn neighborhood safe:

What does this have to do with Star Wars though?

Also, in the show on Disney Plus, the Mandalorian gives Baby Yoda to the old white guy with an ancient weapon practicing a hokey religion to keep him safe:

But, sure, vote for Maya and “may the force be with us all!”

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...