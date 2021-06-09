https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/09/sally-kohn-compares-nyc-mayoral-candidate-maya-wiley-to-the-mandalorian-all-new-yorkers-to-baby-yoda/

Just when you think the New York City mayoral race can’t get any dumber, it gets dumber.

Here’s Twitchy regular Sally Kohn comparing progressive Maya Wiley to the Mandalorian from Star Wars and all of New Yorkers as Baby Yoda:

New York is in a hard place right now, and a lot of New Yorkers are feeling vulnerable. Maya Wiley will be a mayor who looks out for all New Yorkers — which especially means looking out for the most vulnerable among us. #Mayamentum @mayawiley #nycmayor #MayaForMayor pic.twitter.com/qd0h0vGbab — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 9, 2021

This is funny because Wiley’s family basically hired a bounty hunter like the Mandalorian character to keep her Brooklyn neighborhood safe:

Maya Wiley, who was just endorsed by AOC for mayor, defends the private security company guarding *her* upscale Brooklyn neighborhood https://t.co/qdnlCHvXHw — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 6, 2021

What does this have to do with Star Wars though?

A city that only works for a few doesn’t work. That’s why Maya has a plan to make housing affordable and accessible for ALL New Yorkers — including a pledge that poor and working class New Yorkers should not pay 30% of their income on rent. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 9, 2021

Also, in the show on Disney Plus, the Mandalorian gives Baby Yoda to the old white guy with an ancient weapon practicing a hokey religion to keep him safe:

Housing affordability and homelessness are two sides of the same coin, just like great restaurants and cultural institutions and shopping — that coin has another side, too — the workers who make New York run and deserve a living wage, affordable housing and great public schools. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 9, 2021

But, sure, vote for Maya and “may the force be with us all!”

We need a New York that works for everyone. And we need a mayor who fights for everyone. Rank Maya Wiley for #1 in #NYCmayor primary — and may the force be with us all! #Mayamentum @mayawiley4nyc #MayaForMayor — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 9, 2021

