An illegal alien has been charged with raping a teenage girl on a Martha’s Vineyard ferry in the sanctuary state of Massachusetts.

Bruno Sanches De Jesus, a 20-year-old illegal alien, was arrested and charged with two counts of rape this week after allegedly raping an 18-year-old girl on the Steamship Authority ferry that runs from Martha’s Vineyard to Woods Hole, Massachusetts.

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson revealed that De Jesus overstayed his 90-day visa two years ago after arriving in the United States from Portugal. De Jesus, Hodgson said, has been living in Dorchester, Massachusetts since then.

“We don’t have any agenda but to keep people safe,” Hodgson said. “We don’t have time for these politics.”

De Jesus pleaded not guilty to the two counts of rape at his arraignment on Tuesday.

De Jesus is being held on a $25,000 bail and Hodgson has asked the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency to place a detainer on the suspect so that if he is released from local custody, he will be turned over to ICE agents.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.

