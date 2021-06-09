https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/09/seattle-official-sends-out-all-staff-email-accusing-cops-of-serving-the-false-gods-of-white-supremacy-inflicting-their-wicked-commandments-upon-us/

Jason Rantz is a radio host in Seattle, and he’s got a story to tell about a Seattle official and his views toward police.

A Seattle city department sent an all-staff email accusing Seattle cops of serving “the false gods of white supremacy,” calling them “mercenaries and zealots” who are “paid in the wages of white privilege… inflicting their wicked commandments upon us.”https://t.co/DXr7pju4ul — A New Radical Centrism (@a_centrism) June 8, 2021

The department was the Seattle Department of Finance and Administrative Services, and the sender of the all-staff email was Daniel Holmberg, a senior management systems analyst. Rantz writes:

Holmberg is a member of the Change Team, a group of elected staffers tasked with helping the department reach its equity and anti-racist goals. FAS staff committed itself to a “daily call for us to embed race and equity into everything we do in our department.” To that end, they regularly share thoughts and resources that a department spokesperson says are meant “to stay engaged in hard conversations around race.” … “When the arbiters of justice serve the false gods of white supremacy, they are not worthy of the power they wield,” Holmberg writes. “If police protection and restraint extend only to white people, they are no longer guardians; they are mercenaries and zealots, paid in the wages of white privilege, inflicting their wicked commandments upon us.” Holmberg then ties cops to the Jan. 6 riot, which Holmberg says resulted from an unnamed “organized domestic white power terrorist cell (or cells).” The wokescold repeated the long-retracted claim that rioters “bludgeoned a police officer.” He chides the unstaffed Capitol Police for not using tear gas against the rioters while cops quickly use force against people of color who “protest their own extermination.”

Sounds like Holmberg takes his position on the Change Team very seriously.

“Inflicting their wicked commandments upon us.” Someone, apparently, has been reading the Old Testament. — A New Radical Centrism (@a_centrism) June 8, 2021

This is what happens when you create ideological agencies such as DEI offices. Their views not only entrench in a feedback loop but they get more extreme. — No Name is Safe (@truthtobugmen) June 8, 2021

If you wonder why violent crime is surging in liberal cities, this official email excoriating cops will help. At some point we will perhaps recognize the catastrophic effect of the 2020 BLM explosion – paid for in black lives. https://t.co/D8K3gWSqxk — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) June 8, 2021

Sounds like it’s time for a strike… — Gabe (@gemckamey) June 8, 2021

Wouldn’t that be something? Give the social workers the responsibility of the city for a week. It would look like the Purge. — Greg Buchanan (@gbuchanan90) June 9, 2021

Why the entire PD hasn’t quit is a mystery, and I can only assume the people left have such a deep devotion to serving their community that they don’t want to leave them in a lurch. Or worse, at the mercy of criminals. — thetiredmoderate (@thetiredmodera1) June 8, 2021

If you elect people that sound like this you get everything you deserve — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) June 8, 2021

Weird that what I can guess are godless folk who oddly enough worship something other than God are calling something idolatrous. It’s like we are living in Babylon. — President Houston (@SH18791) June 9, 2021

Oh, the irony… Talk of “false gods” and “zealots”. They are clearly talking about themselves. — むさしみ (@musashimi2045) June 8, 2021

No need to defund the police if you create a hostile working environment no one wants to be a part of. Absolutely brilliant by City of Seattle. They get to have their cake AND eat it too. — DustbowlDano (@DustbowlD) June 8, 2021

It’s sad to read this. At a time when civilians and police officers need to work together and improve relations, this is not the kind of email to be sent out. And certainly not when crime is rising in Seattle and Portland — Ram Subramonian (@subramor) June 9, 2021

Wokeness is a disease — johnny panic (@johnnypanic10) June 8, 2021

I no longer care. Seattle has the government it deserves. Wall it off and contain the cancer. — PetsareNOTdisposable🐕🐈‍🐘🤦‍♀️☄ (@LrElias3) June 9, 2021

Remember when Seattle’s mayor let a bunch of extremists take over a few city blocks, including a police station, and make it into a police-free zone called CHOP? It was going great until she had to shut it down after, what, three people were shot and killed there over a couple of weeks.

Bonus: Here’s Rantz with Harris Faulkner.

The Seattle Department of Finance & Administrative Services sent an all-staff email calling police officers white supremacists. Seattle cops are livid, but the city is backing the hateful, dangerous message. I discussed it on the @FaulknerFocus with @HARRISFAULKNER. pic.twitter.com/S8wQAyMVWH — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 9, 2021

Related:

WATCH: Insurrectionists in Portland and Seattle celebrated Biden’s unity message with broken glass and fire https://t.co/PYCFIPo1jQ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 21, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

